Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 10.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 24.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,881,449. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

