Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.41. The company had a trading volume of 107,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.