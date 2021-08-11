Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 4,951 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 273,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 64,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

