Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.63. 33,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,291. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

