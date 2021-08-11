Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.95.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.55. 87,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

