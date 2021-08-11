Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

