Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock valued at $793,504,575. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $359.19. 248,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.