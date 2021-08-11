Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 150.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.65. The company had a trading volume of 919,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

