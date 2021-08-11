Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 197,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 799,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

