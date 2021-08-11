Vigilare Wealth Management Has $2.06 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.11. The company had a trading volume of 103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,261. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.