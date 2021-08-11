Vigilare Wealth Management Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.45. 182,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

