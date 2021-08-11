Vigilare Wealth Management Has $2.33 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.32. 246,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,001. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

