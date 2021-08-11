Vigilare Wealth Management Has $3.94 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. 19,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,640. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

