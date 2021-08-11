Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 150.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.65. 919,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

