Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vimeo in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

