Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $759.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81.

VINP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

