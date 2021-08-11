Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 394,720 shares.The stock last traded at $14.82 and had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $16,284,000.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

