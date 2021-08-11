Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 394,720 shares.The stock last traded at $14.82 and had previously closed at $14.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $16,284,000.
About Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.