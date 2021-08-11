Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.