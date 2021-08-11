Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $31.33

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $30.02. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 127,318 shares traded.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

