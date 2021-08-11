VirTra (VTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTSI shares. Maxim Group cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

