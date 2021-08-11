VirTra (VTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%.
NASDAQ VTSI opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
