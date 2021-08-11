Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,646 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $66,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Shares of V traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.06. 7,345,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.39. The company has a market cap of $457.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

