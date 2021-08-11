Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VPG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,106. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

