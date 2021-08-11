VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $440,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

VTGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

