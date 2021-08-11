Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Vital Farms updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. 16,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $722.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034 in the last three months.

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

