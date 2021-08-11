VITE (VITE) Reaches Market Cap of $44.76 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. VITE has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and $18.90 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 63.1% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00061474 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,216,749 coins and its circulating supply is 486,645,638 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

