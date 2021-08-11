VNX Exchange Trading Down 9.3% This Week (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00883265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00112428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043339 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

