Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

