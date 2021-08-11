Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 797,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.