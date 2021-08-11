Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.35 ($75.71).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.