Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNNVF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VNNVF traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

