voxeljet (VJET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. voxeljet has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.16.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

