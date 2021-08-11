Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 2,926,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

