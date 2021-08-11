Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00006931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $55.72 million and $818,865.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00895111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00111589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

