Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after buying an additional 187,776 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

