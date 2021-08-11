W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.47. W. R. Grace & Co. shares last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 602,869 shares changing hands.

GRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.23.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,475,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $950,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

