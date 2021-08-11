WABnetwork (WAB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,722.22

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $78,722.22 and approximately $39.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00900029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00112330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042777 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

