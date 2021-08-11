Waifu Token (WAIF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,090.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $53,090.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00150750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00157321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,160.43 or 0.99672866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.28 or 0.00862149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,373,807 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

