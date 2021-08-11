Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. 7,729,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,751. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

