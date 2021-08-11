Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Increased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,399,000 after buying an additional 84,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,146,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $172,740,000 after buying an additional 375,729 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 742,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,149. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

