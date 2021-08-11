WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $25.52

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $26.28. WalkMe shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WKME shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WalkMe stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.