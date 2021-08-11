Wall Street Games Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00150929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00157176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.43 or 0.99684306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00854738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

