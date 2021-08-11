Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires 4,213 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 523,957 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

