Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 10,062 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. 42,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,959. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

