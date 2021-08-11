Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $23.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,494. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

