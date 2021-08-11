Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 8,751 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,986,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,390. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60.

