Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Takes $3.06 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $192.19. The company had a trading volume of 67,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,361. The firm has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

