Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $401,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 854.8% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2,756.92. 9,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,598.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

