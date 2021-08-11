Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,837 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $624.16. 11,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.52. The company has a market capitalization of $297.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $634.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

