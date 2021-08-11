Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $228.95. 25,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,117. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.41. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

