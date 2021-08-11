Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock valued at $793,504,575. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.28. 217,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

